Aziza Yakubova's husband was released from prison

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Aziza Yakubova's husband was released from prison

Actress Aziza Yakubova's husband has been released from freedom. His reunion with his relatives and children was full of emotional moments.

It is reported that the actress published a video capturing the joyful meeting of family members on her Instagram page. The video shows her loved ones greeting him with tears.

This news sparked discussions on social networks. Users advised Aziza to give her husband another chance to reconcile and restore their relationship.

In response to her followers' advice, the actress wrote: "I'll think about it."

Now fans are waiting to see what decision Aziza Yakubova will make.

Aziza YakubovaInstagramFamilyHusband
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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