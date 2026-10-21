Maftuna Xolmurodova's photo with Shakira captures fans' attention (photo)

Singer Maftuna Xolmurodova attended Shakira's concert held on October 18 at the "Bishkek Arena" stadium in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek. The artist posted a picture with the global star on her Instagram page.

Famous Colombian singer Shakira performed in Bishkek as part of her "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour" global concert series. This performance marked her first-ever concert in Central Asia.

Commenting on her photo with Shakira, Maftuna Xolmurodova expressed her desire to meet her once again.

"Shakira, we will meet again! Because my dream hasn't come true yet," the singer wrote.

These words hinted that the artist has an unfulfilled dream related to Shakira. However, Maftuna Xolmurodova did not specify exactly what dream she meant.