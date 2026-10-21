Maftuna Xolmurodova's photo with Shakira captures fans' attention (photo)

·37·Culture
Maftuna Xolmurodova's photo with Shakira captures fans' attention (photo)

Singer Maftuna Xolmurodova attended Shakira's concert held on October 18 at the "Bishkek Arena" stadium in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek. The artist posted a picture with the global star on her Instagram page.

Famous Colombian singer Shakira performed in Bishkek as part of her "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour" global concert series. This performance marked her first-ever concert in Central Asia.

Commenting on her photo with Shakira, Maftuna Xolmurodova expressed her desire to meet her once again.

"Shakira, we will meet again! Because my dream hasn't come true yet," the singer wrote.

These words hinted that the artist has an unfulfilled dream related to Shakira. However, Maftuna Xolmurodova did not specify exactly what dream she meant.

Two women taking a selfie indoors, one of them wearing a fur hat.
Maftuna XolmurodovaShakiraBishkek ArenaLas Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

The girl who caught Shakira's glasses at a concert in Bishkek wants to sell them for a high price!The girl who caught Shakira's glasses at a concert in Bishkek wants to sell them for a high price!Yesterday 14:33A Historic Show in Central Asia: Global Star Shakira Gave a Concert in Bishkek (Video)A Historic Show in Central Asia: Global Star Shakira Gave a Concert in Bishkek (Video)Yesterday 08:17Shakira has arrived in Kyrgyzstan: she will give a concert in Bishkek today (video)Shakira has arrived in Kyrgyzstan: she will give a concert in Bishkek today (video)18 October 12:46Maftuna Xolmurodova may meet Shakira (video)Maftuna Xolmurodova may meet Shakira (video)17 October 17:02Shakira to visit Central Asia for the first time: Expected to give a concert in BishkekShakira to visit Central Asia for the first time: Expected to give a concert in Bishkek1 October 12:401500 red roses gifted at Maftuna Xolmurodova’s wedding (video)1500 red roses gifted at Maftuna Xolmurodova’s wedding (video)19 August 21:46
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

Javohir Sindarov answers questions about "When is the wedding?"
Javohir Sindarov answers questions about "When is the wedding?"
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
Ozoda Nursaidova comments on refund for cancelled concert tickets
Ozoda Nursaidova comments on refund for cancelled concert tickets
Murod Nazarov marries off his eldest son: details from the wedding
Murod Nazarov marries off his eldest son: details from the wedding
Sevinch Ismoilova openly shares the most tragic event of her life kept secret for 8 years
Sevinch Ismoilova openly shares the most tragic event of her life kept secret for 8 years
Aziza Yakubova's husband was released from prison
Aziza Yakubova's husband was released from prison
Did Munisa Rizayeva get divorced? The singer announced she has made a decision regarding her husband's ultimatum
Did Munisa Rizayeva get divorced? The singer announced she has made a decision regarding her husband's ultimatum
Rekha at 72: Love for Amitabh Bachchan and a tragic destiny
Rekha at 72: Love for Amitabh Bachchan and a tragic destiny