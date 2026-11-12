An Imam's small act of kindness toward a kitten touches many on social media

1 min read3
An Imam's small act of kindness toward a kitten touches many on social media

A heartwarming incident that took place in one of the mosques in Turkey has captured the attention of many on social media. A kitten, seeking shelter from the cold weather, entered the mosque and fell asleep right there.

Seeing this, the imam did not want the animal to get cold. Without disturbing the kitten, he gently covered it with a prayer rug. In this way, a small act of kindness brought warmth to the hearts of many.

The photo capturing this moment spread widely on the internet and was warmly received by users. In the comments, many are praising the imam's care for the animal and acknowledging his kindness.

This simple event reminded everyone of another truth: sometimes even a single small act of kindness can bring great joy and awaken compassion in people's hearts.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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