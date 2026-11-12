The truth behind the Abu Dhabi brawl: Islam Makhachev condemns Merab's actions

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The truth behind the Abu Dhabi brawl: Islam Makhachev condemns Merab's actions

Renowned UFC star and lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has expressed his stance regarding the sensational conflict that occurred in Abu Dhabi between Usman Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili. He spoke out against those on the internet criticizing Usman and his team, reminding them of the root causes of the incident.

Makhachev's statement and previous events in Georgia

According to Islam Makhachev, many are only seeing one side of the situation and are making unfair accusations. He cited a previous incident that took place in Georgia as an example.

"I ask those who are currently condemning and insulting Usman and his friends: why were you silent when Merab hit a Dagestani wrestler for no reason and insulted his honor? That young man didn't approach Merab with bad intentions, but only to talk. Merab started today's incident in his own country. He dared to hit a guest and also insulted his mother," wrote Islam Makhachev.

Conflict and response parameters

Details and information

Commentator

Islam Makhachev (UFC champion)

Conflict in focus

The clash between Usman Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi

Previous incident (Georgia)

The altercation between Dvalishvili and Ahmad Khodzhimagomedov before the RAF tournament on June 10

Main accusation

Instances of hitting a guest and insulting his mother

A continuation of previous conflicts

As a reminder, a disagreement also occurred between Merab Dvalishvili and Ahmad Khodzhimagomedov on June 10 of this year before the RAF tournament held in Georgia. At that time, it was reported that Khodzhimagomedov wanted to ask Merab the reason for his negative remarks about Umar Nurmagomedov, but Dvalishvili unexpectedly struck him. The recent events in Abu Dhabi are being hotly debated in the sports community as a continuation of those old tensions.

In your opinion, what measures should league management take to prevent such personal and team clashes in the world of MMA? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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