The truth behind the Abu Dhabi brawl: Islam Makhachev condemns Merab's actions

Renowned UFC star and lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has expressed his stance regarding the sensational conflict that occurred in Abu Dhabi between Usman Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili. He spoke out against those on the internet criticizing Usman and his team, reminding them of the root causes of the incident.

Makhachev's statement and previous events in Georgia

According to Islam Makhachev, many are only seeing one side of the situation and are making unfair accusations. He cited a previous incident that took place in Georgia as an example.