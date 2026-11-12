A rare baby born without a nose in Alabama, USA, has captured the attention of many

Eli Thompson, born in Alabama, USA, in 2015, was born with a very rare congenital defect called arhinia. In this condition, the child does not develop an external nose, nasal cavity, or olfactory system.

News and photos of the baby's unusual condition spread widely on social media, drawing the attention of many people. His family also touched many hearts with their attitude toward their child. His parents refused surgical intervention, emphasizing that they consider their child perfect exactly as he is.

To support Eli's health, a tracheotomy procedure was performed to facilitate his breathing. During this procedure, a special opening is made in the trachea to create an alternative airway.

By sharing their child's life with the public, the family aimed to raise awareness about this rare congenital condition, as well as to show the importance of loving and accepting every child exactly as they are.