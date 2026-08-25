Hidden conditions most people don't know: which banks have the highest interest deposits?

·87·Economy
Hidden conditions most people don't know: which banks have the highest interest deposits?

Competition is intensifying in Uzbekistan's banking system for depositing and growing the public's idle cash in the national currency. As of August 2026, 28 out of 34 commercial banks operating in the country offer deposits in national currency.

Annual yield rates in the market vary from 14% to 23% depending on the term and conditions. While rates at most major banks remain in the range of 16–19% per annum, some banks are promising record-high returns.

Banks offering the highest returns

Currently, the financial institutions offering the highest interest rates in the national currency are:

  • «Tayanch Bank» — 23% per annum: Term is 24 months, starting deposit amount begins at 100 thousand UZS. It is possible to top up the account and partially withdraw funds while maintaining the set minimum balance;

  • «AVO Bank» — 22% per annum: Term is 12 months, minimum amount is 1 million UZS. Topping up and partial withdrawal of the deposit are permitted;

  • 20% per annum offers: A number of banks such as Hayot Bank, Apex Bank, TBC Bank, Anorbank, Poytaxt Bank, Garant Bank, and Ipak Yo'li Bank offer favorable terms around 20%.

Calculation in numbers: how much income does 100 million UZS generate?

The difference between interest rates is noticeably reflected in the final profit:

  • At a 23% rate: When depositing 100 million UZS, the annual net income is approximately 23 million UZS;

  • At an 18% rate: The same amount yields approximately 18 million UZS per year;

  • Annual difference: A 5 percent difference in interest rates means exactly 5 million UZS in additional annual income.

Don't be fooled by high interest alone: 3 important rules for opening a deposit

Financial experts recommend not making decisions based solely on the numbers when choosing a deposit. Before signing the contract, you must carefully check the following 3 items:

  • Possibility of account top-up: Is it possible to add extra funds to the deposit during its term?

  • Partial withdrawal condition: Whether there is a right to withdraw part of the money in emergencies without losing interest;

  • Consequences of early closure: In many banks, if funds are withdrawn ahead of schedule, the rate is recalculated and previously paid interest is deducted from the principal deposit amount.

If there is a chance that the savings might be needed soon, the flexibility of the conditions (free withdrawal and top-up) is more important and safer than an extra 1–2% higher rate. Since bank tariffs change, it is advisable to recheck the current terms directly in the bank's official app or branch before making a final decision.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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