Milan approaches Manchester City for Jack Grealish transfer

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Milan approaches Manchester City for Jack Grealish transfer

With only a few days left until the closing of the European football transfer window, Italian club Milan is showing interest in Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish to strengthen their attacking line. According to GOAL.com, the Italian giants are considering a bid of approximately 15 million euros for the English player. This is reported by Goal.com.

The attacking midfielder, born in 1995, who spent last season on loan at Everton, was expected to continue his career at Liverpool. Despite the desire of the 'Toffees' head coach David Moyes to keep the player, the parties could not reach a full agreement. As a result, Everton abandoned the transfer.

Decrease in transfer value and club interest

Although the player's transfer value has dropped significantly in recent weeks, initial suitors have gradually begun to lose interest. In particular, Liverpool has also backed away from signing the 30-year-old player on a permanent basis. Against this background, Milan is trying to take advantage of the situation.

However, financial terms remain crucial for the Italian club. The Milan management wants the price demanded by Manchester City to be below 10 million pounds sterling to complete the transfer. Otherwise, the deal may not happen.

Ruben Amorim's plans and squad changes

Milan head coach Ruben Amorim has set strengthening the left-wing attacking midfielder position as a priority before the transfer window closes. The specialist intends to increase competition in that area and further strengthen the team's play.

Also, the realization of this transfer may depend on the future of one of the team's main stars, Rafael Leão. If the Portuguese winger leaves the team, it is expected that the Milan management will allocate more serious funds for the Jack Grealish transfer. Negotiations between the parties are currently ongoing.

MilanManchester CityJack GrealishTransfersSerie A
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