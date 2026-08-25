Erling Haaland's departure from Manchester City is inevitable

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Erling Haaland's departure from Manchester City is inevitable

It has been predicted that Erling Haaland will inevitably leave Manchester City in the future. The future of the Norwegian striker, who has been breaking records at the Premier League giant, is a subject of intense debate in the football world. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the current contract between Manchester City and Erling Haaland runs until 2034. The club has managed to secure one of its most valuable players with a long-term deal, as the striker played a crucial role in winning the treble under Pep Guardiola.

Currently 26 years old, the prolific scorer has played 200 matches and scored 162 goals in all competitions for Manchester City. Nevertheless, there are no signs that he intends to leave the team anytime soon.

Interest from Spanish giants

However, transfer rumors surrounding the Manchester club never cease. In particular, interest from Spain remains constant. While Barcelona is looking for a new striker, Real Madrid has always pursued star players during the era of president Florentino Pérez.

Camp Nou or the Santiago Bernabéu stadium could potentially become the next destination for Erling Haaland. However, it remains unknown when such a transfer might take place.

Gareth Barry's opinion

Former Manchester City player Gareth Barry shared his thoughts in an interview with Goal.com, in partnership with BetVictor Online Casino. According to him, it is a natural process for the Norwegian striker to eventually leave the team.

"Haaland's connection with the club is very strong, and that keeps him here for now. He doesn't cause conflict in the team like other players," says Barry. At the same time, it was noted that if the club's dominance wanes and trophies stop coming, it could fuel transfer rumors.

Considering that a footballer's career is short, it is natural for him to want new challenges. Manchester City's competitiveness in Europe and the Premier League over the next year or two is expected to determine everything. For context, the club has not been able to win the English title in the last two years, as Liverpool and Arsenal have re-established their dominance in the domestic league.

Erling HaalandManchester CityPremier LeagueReal MadridBarcelona
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