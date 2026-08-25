Investigation launched following beating video in Sergeli: what caused the conflict?

·114·Society
Investigation launched following beating video in Sergeli: what caused the conflict?

A video capturing a fight between several individuals in the Sergeli district has spread across social media. The footage shows two citizens arguing with a person and using physical force against him.

A pre-investigation check has been launched into the incident by the Sergeli District Internal Affairs Department.

The conflict began after a visit to see the children

According to reports, the incident occurred on August 9.

B.R., born in 1991, came to the home of his ex-wife, D.K., born in 1997, who lives in the Sergeli district, in order to see his children.

However, during the visit, a disagreement arose between him and the woman's family members.

Following this, the situation escalated into a brawl.

What is captured in the video?

The footage circulating on social media shows an argument and the use of physical force among several people.

According to preliminary information, M.K., born in 1965, and E.K., born in 1992, also intervened in the fight.

For now, all details of the incident are being clarified during the official investigation.

Sergeli Internal Affairs Department launches investigation

A pre-investigation check is being conducted regarding this incident by the Sergeli District Internal Affairs Department.

During the investigation, measures will be taken to determine the causes of the fight, give a legal assessment of the actions of the participants, and clarify all circumstances of the incident.

  • statements of the incident participants will be examined;

  • the exact causes of the fight will be determined;

  • a legal assessment will be given to the situation shown in the video;

  • a lawful decision will be made based on the results of the investigation.

What decision will be made now?

No final legal conclusion regarding the incident has been issued yet. Based on the results of the pre-investigation being conducted by the Sergeli District Internal Affairs Department, a decision will be ensured in accordance with the established legislative procedures.

Thus, the widely circulated video of the beating in Sergeli has come to the attention of law enforcement agencies. Now, all the details of the incident and the legal assessment of the actions of the persons involved will be known after the conclusion of the investigation.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Quadruplets born in a single family in AndijanQuadruplets born in a single family in AndijanToday, 13:17The number of men who became fathers after the age of 70 in Uzbekistan has been revealedThe number of men who became fathers after the age of 70 in Uzbekistan has been revealed21.08, 19:35New appointments: Comedian Shukurullo Isroilov appointed to a government postNew appointments: Comedian Shukurullo Isroilov appointed to a government post21.08, 18:21The start date of the new school year has been announcedThe start date of the new school year has been announced21.08, 16:53In Qashqadaryo, a 17-year-old driver hit a 3-year-old boy who was playing (video)In Qashqadaryo, a 17-year-old driver hit a 3-year-old boy who was playing (video)21.08, 16:07In central Tashkent, a girl was defrauded of 500,000 soums after being told she had been “jinxed”In central Tashkent, a girl was defrauded of 500,000 soums after being told she had been “jinxed”21.08, 15:59
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Abduqodir Husanov suffers a heavy loss
Abduqodir Husanov suffers a heavy loss
Copy of the required passport for pets spreads on social networks
Copy of the required passport for pets spreads on social networks
Bride and groom who visited a cemetery on their wedding day moved many people
Bride and groom who visited a cemetery on their wedding day moved many people
Uzbek Seller Who Sold a Drink to a Korean Tourist for 90,000 Soums Featured on Korean Television
Uzbek Seller Who Sold a Drink to a Korean Tourist for 90,000 Soums Featured on Korean Television
A Kashkadarya artisan is creating works of art from ordinary iron
A Kashkadarya artisan is creating works of art from ordinary iron
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
The 21-year-old blogger’s final journey ended in tragedy
The 21-year-old blogger’s final journey ended in tragedy
In Fergana, "Inson" center employee dies during community clean-up (hashar)
In Fergana, "Inson" center employee dies during community clean-up (hashar)