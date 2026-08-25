Investigation launched following beating video in Sergeli: what caused the conflict?

A video capturing a fight between several individuals in the Sergeli district has spread across social media. The footage shows two citizens arguing with a person and using physical force against him.

A pre-investigation check has been launched into the incident by the Sergeli District Internal Affairs Department.

The conflict began after a visit to see the children

According to reports, the incident occurred on August 9.

B.R., born in 1991, came to the home of his ex-wife, D.K., born in 1997, who lives in the Sergeli district, in order to see his children.

However, during the visit, a disagreement arose between him and the woman's family members.

Following this, the situation escalated into a brawl.

What is captured in the video?

The footage circulating on social media shows an argument and the use of physical force among several people.

According to preliminary information, M.K., born in 1965, and E.K., born in 1992, also intervened in the fight.

For now, all details of the incident are being clarified during the official investigation.

Sergeli Internal Affairs Department launches investigation

A pre-investigation check is being conducted regarding this incident by the Sergeli District Internal Affairs Department.

During the investigation, measures will be taken to determine the causes of the fight, give a legal assessment of the actions of the participants, and clarify all circumstances of the incident.

statements of the incident participants will be examined;

the exact causes of the fight will be determined;

a legal assessment will be given to the situation shown in the video;

a lawful decision will be made based on the results of the investigation.

What decision will be made now?

No final legal conclusion regarding the incident has been issued yet. Based on the results of the pre-investigation being conducted by the Sergeli District Internal Affairs Department, a decision will be ensured in accordance with the established legislative procedures.

Thus, the widely circulated video of the beating in Sergeli has come to the attention of law enforcement agencies. Now, all the details of the incident and the legal assessment of the actions of the persons involved will be known after the conclusion of the investigation.