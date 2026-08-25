Milan contacts Manchester City for Jack Grealish transfer

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Milan contacts Manchester City for Jack Grealish transfer

As the final days of the summer transfer window approach, Europe's top clubs are accelerating their efforts to strengthen their squads. According to Goal.com, Italian club Milan is showing interest in Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish and is considering submitting a €15 million bid to the English side. The future of the player, born in 1995, is becoming one of the hottest topics in the transfer market. This is reported by Goal.com .

It was previously revealed that Everton, where the player had been on loan, has completely abandoned his transfer. Grealish performed brilliantly for the Liverpool-based club at the start of last season, scoring 2 goals and providing 6 assists in his first 22 matches. He even won the Premier League Player of the Month award. However, his off-field behavior following a serious leg injury late in the season drew criticism from manager David Moyes.

Transfer fee and contract status

The fact that the player's current contract with Manchester City expires next year is significantly impacting his transfer value. Although his market price has dropped sharply in recent weeks, Milan plans to acquire him for less than £10 million. Meanwhile, the Liverpool side is also losing confidence in signing the 30-year-old midfielder and is gradually moving away from the idea.

The Italian giant's head coach, Rúben Amorim, wants to add an attacking midfielder capable of playing on the left wing before the transfer window closes. This move may also be linked to the potential departure of Rafael Leão. For now, Milan continues negotiations to bring the asking price down to the €10-15 million range.

What does the future hold for Jack Grealish

Since the start of the current season, Jack Grealish has appeared in all official matches for Manchester City. Notably, he came off the bench for 14 minutes in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Bournemouth. Despite this, it remains unclear whether he will stay at the club to compete under manager Enzo Maresca or head to Serie A.

The choice of the English player in the final moments of the transfer window is generating significant interest. Currently, all parties are trying to reach a final decision regarding the player's price and contract terms. A move to the Italian league could mark a new and important chapter in Grealish's career.

Jack GrealishMilanManchester CityTransferSerie A
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