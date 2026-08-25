New NK-3 engine created for the Voronej rocket in Russia

·50·Technology
New NK-3 engine created for the Voronej rocket in Russia

The United Engine Corporation (ODK), part of Russia's Rostec state corporation, has unveiled a full-scale model of the NK-3, a new liquid-propellant rocket engine with 4.5 tons of thrust. According to ixbt.com, this unit is being specifically developed for the promising Voronej ultra-light launch vehicle, designed to carry small satellites into orbit, and is the first domestic engine in this class. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

Experts note that the development of the new engine utilizes both proven technological reserves and new components designed from scratch. For instance, while the combustion chamber prototype is based on solutions from the serial RD-107A used in Soyuz rockets, the oxidizer and fuel pumps, turbine, gas generator, and automation components have been designed entirely from scratch.

Technical specifications and application

Currently, the preliminary design phase for the NK-3 engine is complete, and engineers have moved on to preparing working design documentation. The next critical step will be the production of full-scale experimental engines and conducting hot-fire tests. According to the final design, the Voronej ultra-light rocket will be equipped with 13 such engines at once.

The first stage of the rocket will feature a cluster of 12 NK-3 engines, while the second stage will use a single engine with an altitude nozzle optimized for vacuum operation. The second-stage engine is capable of in-space restarts, which significantly expands the possibilities for achieving precise orbital insertion.

Manufacturing technologies and prospects

Additive technologies and 3D printing are planned to be actively used in manufacturing complex engine housing parts. According to ODK representatives, this approach will reduce the number of manufacturing operations, accelerate the design testing process, and lower the final cost of the engine.

The main customer for this project is the company 3D Research and Development. It is focused on the small satellite launch market, as ultra-light rockets allow for dedicated missions without having to wait for space as a secondary payload on heavier launchers. Since there are currently no mass-produced ultra-light launch vehicles in Russia, the NK-3 engine is expected to become a competitive solution in the commercial space launch market.

RostecRocketEngineSpaceTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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