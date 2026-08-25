Uzbek Ayvons to Appear in Washington: Mirziyoyev's Gift to Trump

Traditional Uzbek architectural ayvons will soon appear in Washington. The gift presented by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to US President Donald Trump will be installed in West Potomac Park in the American capital.

The most interesting aspect is that these traditional Uzbek ayvons, created with carved wooden decorations, may become one of Washington's new notable cultural landmarks in the future.

1. Uzbek Ayvons to Be Installed in Washington

According to The New York Times, traditional ayvon structures brought from Uzbekistan are being installed in West Potomac Park in Washington.

It is also noted that photographers from the publication captured workers carrying out the installation work of these structures this week.

Visitors will be able to view these ayvons starting from the autumn season.

Carved wooden elements characteristic of Uzbek national architecture will now become part of the public space in the American capital.

2. Where Will the Ayvons Be Located?

The gift will be installed within the territory of the future National Garden of American Heroes.

The complex is planned to house the following facilities:

pools;

restaurants;

an amphitheater;

250 statues dedicated to famous Americans;

public recreation and walking areas.

Thus, the Uzbek ayvons will become part of a major public space dedicated to American history and culture.

3. Trump Accepted the Gift on Behalf of the American People

The US Department of the Interior has also confirmed information regarding this gift.

It is noted that Donald Trump accepted the traditional Uzbek ayvons on behalf of the American people.

This event is gaining attention not only as a cultural gift, but also as a symbol of a new stage in relations between Uzbekistan and the US.

Project Key Information Gift Traditional Uzbek ayvons Location Washington, West Potomac Park Main Decoration Carved wooden elements For Visitors Expected to be exhibited in autumn

4. Economic Cooperation Behind the Cultural Gift

The appearance of Uzbek ayvons in Washington coincides with a period of intensifying Uzbekistan-US relations.

Following the results of Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit to Washington in November 2025, the parties outlined new areas of cooperation in trade and investment.

In particular, among the announced plans are:

Investing up to $400 million in the extraction and processing of rare earth metals; An $8.5 billion agreement for 22 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft; Major initiatives such as the establishment of the American-Uzbekistan Business and Investment Council.

What Does the Uzbek Landscape in Washington Mean?

While billions of dollars in investment and trade agreements demonstrate the economic side of cooperation between the states, the appearance of an example of Uzbek national architecture in the center of Washington also imparts cultural meaning to these relations.

Now, thousands of visitors coming to Washington will have the opportunity to see carved ayvons specific to Uzbekistan in one of the American capital's famous parks.

Thus, Mirziyoyev's gift to Trump will not remain a simple diplomatic symbol: Uzbek national architecture is becoming a part of the American capital's landscape.