Exchange rates for August 26 announced

·103·Economy
Exchange rates for August 26 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official foreign currency rates for August 26, 2026. Accordingly, the US dollar fell by 39.55 soums to 11,778.52 soums.

• The Euro fell by 54.39 soums to 13,733.75 soums.

• The Russian ruble fell by 2.73 soums to 138.96 soums.

• The British pound fell by 61.01 soums to 16,057.66 soums.

• The Japanese yen fell by 0.34 soums to 73.96 soums.

• The Swiss franc fell by 62.11 soums to 14,671.80 soums.

• The Chinese yuan fell by 5.10 soums to 1,752.81 soums.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
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