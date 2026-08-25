Exchange rates for August 26 announced
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The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official foreign currency rates for August 26, 2026. Accordingly, the US dollar fell by 39.55 soums to 11,778.52 soums.
• The Euro fell by 54.39 soums to 13,733.75 soums.
• The Russian ruble fell by 2.73 soums to 138.96 soums.
• The British pound fell by 61.01 soums to 16,057.66 soums.
• The Japanese yen fell by 0.34 soums to 73.96 soums.
• The Swiss franc fell by 62.11 soums to 14,671.80 soums.
• The Chinese yuan fell by 5.10 soums to 1,752.81 soums.
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