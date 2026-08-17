The dollar exchange rate is expected to fall on 18 August

The dollar exchange rate effective on 18 August is expected to fall by around 30–31 soums. This was reported by the Bankir Telegram channel.

The best rates for selling dollars to banks:

• Anorbank — 11 885 soums.

• Invest Finance Bank — 11 880 soums.

• Kapitalbank — 11 880 soums.

• NBU — 11 880 soums.

• Universalbank — 11 880 soums.

The best rates for buying dollars from banks:

• Asakabank — 11 920 soums.

• NBU — 11 940 soums.

• Poytaxtbank — 11 940 soums.

• Tengebank — 11 940 soums.

The exchange rate may change during the day. Visit the banks’ official websites for the exact rate.