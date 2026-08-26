US dollar exchange rate expected to rise on August 27

The US dollar exchange rate effective for August 27 is expected to increase by 45–46 soums. This was reported by the Bankir Telegram channel.

Best rates for selling dollars to banks:

• Asia Alliance Bank — 11,780 soums.

• Universalbank — 11,775 soums.

• Anorbank — 11,770 soums.

• Hayotbank — 11,770 soums.

• NBU — 11,770 soums.

Best rates for buying dollars from banks:

• Tengebank — 11,820 soums.

• Aloqabank — 11,820 soums.

• Agrobank — 11,830 soums.

• Saderat Bank Tashkent — 11,830 soums.

Rates may change during the day. Please visit the official websites of the banks for accurate rates.