Exchange rates for August 27 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official foreign exchange rates for August 27, 2026. According to the report, the US dollar rose by 45.17 soums to reach 11,823.69 soums.

• The Euro increased by 63.31 soums to 13,797.06 soums.

• The Russian ruble increased by 0.78 soums to 139.74 soums.

• The pound sterling increased by 56.85 soums to 16,114.51 soums.

• The Japanese yen increased by 0.36 soums to 74.32 soums.

• The Swiss franc increased by 34.28 soums to 14,706.08 soums.

• The Chinese yuan increased by 6.51 soums to 1,759.32 soums.