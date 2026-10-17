Saida Mirziyoyeva meets with Henderson Land Group Chairman Peter Lee

·39·Economy
Saida Mirziyoyeva meets with Henderson Land Group Chairman Peter Lee

On October 16, Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva held a meeting with Peter Lee, Chairman of the Board of Henderson Land Group, one of the most influential and largest holdings in China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

During the conversation, prospects for establishing a long-term investment partnership between business circles of Uzbekistan and Hong Kong, as well as jointly implementing major initiatives in urban planning and high technologies, were discussed.

Priorities of Cooperation: New Tashkent and Green Energy

Saida Mirziyoyeva touched upon the main essence of the negotiations on her official social media page:

  • Agenda for Promising Projects: "We discussed in detail promising joint projects in the fields of renewable energy, development of New Tashkent infrastructure, and education;

  • Open Investment Environment: Our country is fully open to foreign investments, and we are interested in mutually beneficial cooperation with leading, advanced business circles of Hong Kong," emphasized the Head of the Presidential Administration.

The Role and Opportunities of the Tashkent International Financial Center

Special attention during the negotiations was paid to mechanisms for systematic and guaranteed support of partnership initiatives:

  • Financial Support: Readiness was expressed to comprehensively encourage and protect promising initiatives of international investors, including Henderson Land Group, through the newly established Tashkent International Financial Center;

  • Long-Term Trust: "I believe there are enormous opportunities to take the long-term strategic and economic partnership between Uzbekistan and Hong Kong to a new level," wrote Saida Mirziyoyeva.

These negotiations with one of Asia's leading infrastructure giants will serve to build the new part of the capital based on modern urban planning requirements and accelerate high-qualification education and energy projects.

Saida MirziyoyevaPeter LeeHenderson Land GroupTashkent International Financial Center
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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