US companies are investing in Uzbekistan: Saida Mirziyoyeva reveals the main goal

·110·Economy
US companies are investing in Uzbekistan: Saida Mirziyoyeva reveals the main goal

The strategic and economic partnership between Uzbekistan and the United States of America has risen to a new historical stage. The inaugural meeting of the prestigious American–Uzbekistan Business and Investment Council took place in Tashkent with the participation of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

US companies are investing in Uzbekistan: Saida Mirziyoyeva reveals the main goal

At this major conference, representatives of more than a hundred leading companies and corporations from both countries, investors, and official circles gathered on one platform to discuss in detail the opportunities for attracting direct investment, establishing high-tech manufacturing, and implementing joint projects.

US companies are investing in Uzbekistan: Saida Mirziyoyeva reveals the main goal

"The main goal is investment and new jobs": Address by Saida Mirziyoyeva

Head of the Presidential Administration Saida Mirziyoyeva emphasized that the establishment of the Council opens a new page in the expansion of bilateral relations:

  • Expressed high trust: She expressed sincere gratitude to the President of Uzbekistan for the successful launch of the initiative and the high trust shown;

  • International support: She also expressed special gratitude to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, his wife Jeanette, and Sergio Gor for their comprehensive support of this important initiative and their readiness for cooperation;

  • Demand to transition to practical results: As noted, the main task now is to turn the points on paper into real economic indicators:

    "Now our main task is to turn these reached agreements into concrete practical results, namely investments, modern enterprises, and new jobs. This is also our goal in developing cooperation with the US", — noted Saida Mirziyoyeva.

US companies are investing in Uzbekistan: Saida Mirziyoyeva reveals the main goal

New prospects with the US business circles

The negotiations and achieved results within the framework of the Council covered important priority areas for the economy of Uzbekistan:

  • More than 100 US companies: American business's interest in the Uzbek market has been growing, and promising projects in the fields of energy, information technology, agriculture, and industrial cooperation were considered;

  • Reliability of the investment environment: Major US investors highly appreciated the reforms, market openness, and legal guarantees created for foreign capital in Uzbekistan;

  • Technological transfer: Through joint projects, the most advanced innovations and modern management standards are expected to be introduced into our country.

US companies are investing in Uzbekistan: Saida Mirziyoyeva reveals the main goal

The commencement of activities of the American–Uzbekistan Business and Investment Council is bringing economic diplomacy between Tashkent and Washington to a qualitatively completely new level.

US companies are investing in Uzbekistan: Saida Mirziyoyeva reveals the main goal
Shavkat MirziyoyevMarco RubioAmerican-Uzbekistan Business and Investment CouncilTashkent
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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