Saida Mirziyoyeva could not walk past a kitten in a trash can without caring (video)

·151·Society
Saida Mirziyoyeva could not walk past a kitten in a trash can without caring (video)

A video has spread on social media showing Head of the Presidential Administration Saida Mirziyoyeva noticing a kitten in a trash can during a walk and helping it.

The video shows Saida Mirziyoyeva seeing the kitten trapped inside the trash can and not walking past it indifferently. She took the kitten in her hands, took it out of the trash can, and let it go.

After that, Saida Mirziyoyeva expressed joy over what she did and stated that animals should be treated with affection.

“These creatures need to be loved. Our Prophet, peace be upon him, cherished and loved them,” she said.

After the video spread on social networks, users also reacted to the situation, welcoming Saida Mirziyoyeva's help to the kitten with warm comments.

Saida MirziyoyevaKittenTrash canPresidential Administration
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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