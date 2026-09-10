Head of the Presidential Administration Saida Mirziyoyeva Granted New Strategic Authority

One of the most crucial institutional decisions has been made to enhance Uzbekistan's standing in the international financial arena and directly attract foreign investment into the country's economy. In accordance with the Presidential Decree, Saida Shavkatovna Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Presidential Administration, while retaining her current position, has been appointed concurrently as the Governor of the Tashkent International Financial Center (TIFC). This structure is considered one of the largest economic projects aimed at transforming the country into a central investment and financial hub of the region. Through the new appointment, the center's management has been granted a high political status at the direct level of the Head of State's office and broad coordination powers. So, what specific tasks have been assigned to Saida Mirziyoyeva, what rights will she hold on the Financial Center's Council, and how will relations with international investors be organized? At the end of the article, we will bring to your attention all the details regarding the strategic force behind this appointment and Tashkent's prospects of becoming a regional financial center.

Governor of the Financial Center and Secretary-General of the Council: New Status and Main Tasks

According to the regulations established by the Presidential Decree, the Governor assumes the following important responsibilities:

Status of Secretary-General of the Council: The Governor simultaneously serves as the Secretary-General of the Tashkent International Financial Center Council and directly organizes the Council's activities;

Full Coordination of Activities: The coordination of the process of establishing the center's operations, the development and implementation of the utmost priority strategic documents will be led by her;

Bridge Between the State and Investors: Authorized to establish direct cooperation with Uzbek state bodies, the center's internal structures, major international corporations, financial institutions, and global investors.

"The Governor will operate as the chief coordinator ensuring that state bodies, investors, and foreign partners move toward a single goal in establishing the center's activities," the decree documents note.

Appointing Leadership, Concluding Agreements, and Attracting International Experts

The decree grants the new Governor broad rights regarding the formation of the center's internal policy and human resources:

Selecting the Administration Leadership: The appointment of the Executive Director of the Financial Center's administration and their deputies is carried out with the direct participation of the Governor;

Supervision of Financial Services: Will have the right to submit key recommendations regarding the leadership of the Center's Financial Services Department;

Contracts and Expert Group: The Governor is granted full authority to sign major international and domestic agreements, form specialized working groups, and attract world-class independent experts and auditors.

A Strategic Step Toward Transforming Tashkent into the Region's Financial Center

This appointment clearly demonstrates how serious Uzbekistan's ambitions are in the global financial market. The appointment of a high-ranking politician at the level of the Head of the Presidential Administration to lead this project ensures that the center will develop without bureaucratic obstacles, swiftly, and under the direct supervision of the Head of State. In the future, the Tashkent International Financial Center is envisioned to offer free capital flow, a special judicial system based on English law, and favorable tax conditions. Under the leadership of Saida Mirziyoyeva, this structure is expected to transform into a robust platform capable of actively competing with international financial centers (such as the experience of Dubai, Singapore, and Astana) and attracting billions of dollars in investments.

In your opinion, can granting such a high political status to the Tashkent International Financial Center dramatically increase the confidence of major foreign investors in Uzbekistan? What conditions must first be created for the center to become Central Asia's main investment hub in the coming years? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of this important strategic appointment in our economy with your loved ones and friends in business circles!