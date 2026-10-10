Shavkat Mirziyoyev receives British Minister of State Lord Anas Sarwar

·41·Uzbekistan
Shavkat Mirziyoyev receives British Minister of State Lord Anas Sarwar

Trade, economic, and investment partnership between Uzbekistan and Great Britain is reaching an unprecedented strategic stage. On October 9, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received Lord Anas Sarwar, the Minister of State for Trade of Great Britain, who is visiting our country.

The meeting took place within the framework of the second session of the Uzbekistan–British Economic Committee, focusing on radically expanding bilateral trade and economic ties, accelerating investment flows, and implementing major infrastructure initiatives.

Principles of "English Law" in Tashkent: An important historical step

During the negotiations, one of the most anticipated announcements regarding the creation of a regional financial hub was made:

  • International Financial Center: The British government officially expressed its readiness to provide close practical assistance in launching an International Financial Center in the capital city of Tashkent, operating fully on the principles and standards of English Common Law;

  • Guarantee for investors: The introduction of English law will create international-level legal protection, transparency, and high judicial guarantees for global institutional investors;

  • Financial integration: This center will significantly strengthen Tashkent's position as a leading investment and financial platform in Central Asia.

Success on the London Stock Exchange and operations of global giants in Uzbekistan

The dialogue highlighted the real results of bilateral economic ties:

  • Historic IPO in London: The successful execution of the first IPO of the National Investment Fund of Uzbekistan on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) has enhanced our country's financial prestige;

  • Partnership with global companies: There are 260 joint ventures operating in our country. Britain's prestigious Standard Chartered bank in the banking and financial sector, and global giant British Petroleum (BP) in the energy and hydrocarbon sector, are operating effectively;

  • UKEF financial instrument: An agreement was reached to rapidly advance major projects in transport, geology, infrastructure, and green energy with the participation of UK Export Finance (UKEF).

Education, security, and tourism: Development of multifaceted ties

Cooperation encompasses not only trade, but also humanitarian and strategic areas:

  • British educational model: Today, three joint higher education institutions are operating successfully in Uzbekistan, and specialized Presidential Schools have been established in cooperation with the world-leading University of Cambridge;

  • Tourism and security: Direct political dialogue between the two countries, coordination on security issues, and the flow of tourists from Great Britain are steadily increasing;

  • New "roadmap": At the end of the meeting, it was agreed to adopt a joint "roadmap" incorporating all reached agreements and defining specific time-bound projects in priority areas.

Lord Anas Sarwar's visit to Tashkent and the decisions adopted demonstrate that the economic integration of New Uzbekistan with leading countries like Great Britain has risen to a new, higher level.

Shavkat MirziyoyevAnas SarwarTashkent International Financial CenterUzbekistan-British Economic Committee
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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