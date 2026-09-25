A high-level strategic meeting, capable of fundamentally transforming Uzbekistan's economic future and international financial standing, took place in New York, USA. Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Administration of the President of Uzbekistan, held face-to-face negotiations with the leadership of BlackRock, the planet's most powerful investment corporation with over $10 trillion in assets. The talks were attended by company President Robert Kapito, BlackRock Vice Chairman Tom Donilon, Global Infrastructure Partners Chairman and CEO Adebayo Ogunlesi, as well as the global head of the Financial and Strategic Investors Group and the company's Middle East leader Charles Hatami.

The main and historic issue on the meeting's agenda was the project to fully launch the operations of the Tashkent International Financial Centre (TIFC) in 2027. It was noted that BlackRock is actively assisting as a chief consultant and partner in developing the financial center's concept, legal structure, and infrastructure based on global standards. Furthermore, during a joint roundtable discussion with representatives of US business circles, the strategic development prospects of Uzbekistan and the entire Central Asia region for the coming decades were discussed, recognizing that our country is turning into the most attractive new platform for large, efficient, and high-quality investments.

So, what geoeconomic interests lie behind attracting the $10 trillion giant BlackRock to Tashkent, how will the International Financial Centre opening in 2027 turn our capital into a regional Dubai or Singapore, and how will this project positively impact the lives of ordinary citizens?

"$10 Trillion in Assets, the 2027 Plan, and Wall Street Elite": 5 Key Points of the New York Meeting

The most important facts from the historic negotiations and reached agreements in New York:

High-level dialogue with BlackRock top management: The meeting was directly attended by Corporation President Robert Kapito, Vice Chairman Tom Donilon, and GIP Chairman Adebayo Ogunlesi;

2027 — Tashkent International Financial Centre: It was decided to launch an independent and modern financial center in the capital that will attract global financial flows;

Concept and architecture in BlackRock's hands: The center's structure, investor protection system, and concept are being entirely created with the help of this global giant;

Roundtable with the US business elite: Investment prospects for Uzbekistan and Central Asia for the coming decades were outlined with major American financiers;

Transformation into a major investment hub: Uzbekistan is turning not merely into a borrower of credit, but into a strategic hub for trillion-dollar, high-quality, and long-term global investments.

Financial Revolution in Central Asia: Comparison Between the Traditional Market and the 2027 Tashkent International Financial Centre

Fundamental changes that the new center, created in partnership with BlackRock, will bring to the country's financial system:

Indicators and Directions Uzbekistan's Current Financial System 2027 Tashkent International Financial Centre (TIFC) Global Partner and Architect Individual bank consultancies BlackRock (the planet's #1 investment fund) Legal and Judicial Field National legislation and local courts English Law and independent international arbitration Investment Attraction Scale Bilateral loans and Eurobonds Direct investments from trillion-dollar global funds Currency and Capital Movement Certain local restrictions and requirements 100% free movement of capital, tax and customs preferences Regional Status Local financial center A unified "financial bridge" for Central Asia and the Caucasus (Dubai analogue) Jobs Created Standard banking and financial sector High-paying international analysts, brokers, and fund managers

Economic and Geopolitical Expertise: Why is Cooperation with BlackRock a Historic Event?

Conclusions of international financial experts, Wall Street analysts, and economists:

The "BlackRock Effect" — the ultimate guarantee for global investors: BlackRock is the entity that determines the direction of global capital; if this fund enters a particular country and participates in creating a financial center there, thousands of other major funds worldwide (Vanguard, State Street, Arab sovereign funds) begin channeling hundreds of billions of dollars into that country without hesitation;

Tashkent — regional capital of finance: Central Asia possesses vast natural resources, "green" energy potential, and a young population of over 80 million; however, until now, the region lacked a financial hub on par with the London or Dubai exchanges; the center opening in Tashkent in 2027 will become the single point where all major projects in Central Asia are financed;

Infrastructure and the "GIP" factor: The participation of Global Infrastructure Partners Chairman Adebayo Ogunlesi in the meeting indicates that direct private capital will flow into railways, airports, logistics networks, and energy infrastructure in Uzbekistan;

"Smart investment" and the new economy: Uzbekistan is completely transitioning away from increasing state debt toward a model of modernizing industry by attracting direct foreign investment.

These historic negotiations in New York show that Uzbekistan has taken a bold step onto the global financial stage and that 2027 will be a truly economic boom year for our country.

In your opinion, will the launch of the international financial center in Tashkent with BlackRock's support in 2027 be able to turn our capital into a global investment hub like Dubai or Doha? How do you think the influx of such major funds into our country will affect the stability of our national currency and population incomes? Leave your comments and share this important analytical article dedicated to Uzbekistan's great economic future with all your colleagues and loved ones!