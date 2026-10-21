Gold bar prices dropped on October 21

·24·Economy
Gold bar prices dropped on October 21

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the selling prices for refined gold bars as of October 21, 2026. Accordingly, the selling price of a 5-gram gold bar decreased by 23 thousand soums compared to yesterday.

The prices for gold bars have been set as follows:

  • 5 gram — 9,008,000 soums;

  • 10 gram — 18,016,000 soums;

  • 20 gram — 36,033,000 soums;

  • 50 gram — 90,082,000 soums;

  • 100 gram — 180,164,000 soums.

Refined gold bars can be purchased at the offices of all banks in Uzbekistan.

Central Bank of Uzbekistangold barsOctober 21 2026price of 5-gram gold bar
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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