Gold bar selling prices for November 17 announced
1 min read32
The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the selling prices for gold bars for November 17, 2026.
The prices for gold bars have been set as follows:
5 grams — 8,958,000 soums;
10 grams — 17,917,000 soums;
20 grams — 35,833,000 soums;
50 grams — 89,584,000 soums;
100 grams — 179,167,000 soums.
Gold bars can be purchased at the offices of all banks in Uzbekistan.
Did you like this article?
Follow Zamin:Telegram channelFollow on Google
No ads with a subscription
Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month
Comments0
…