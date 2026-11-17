The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the selling prices for gold bars for November 17, 2026.

The prices for gold bars have been set as follows:

5 grams — 8,958,000 soums;

10 grams — 17,917,000 soums;

20 grams — 35,833,000 soums;

50 grams — 89,584,000 soums;

100 grams — 179,167,000 soums.

Gold bars can be purchased at the offices of all banks in Uzbekistan.