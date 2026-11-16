Selling prices for gold bars for November 16 announced
1 min read43
The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the selling prices for refined gold bars for November 16, 2026.
The prices for gold bars have been set as follows:
5 grams — 8,966,000 soums;
10 grams — 17,932,000 soums;
20 grams — 35,865,000 soums;
50 grams — 89,662,000 soums;
100 grams — 179,323,000 soums.
Refined gold bars can be purchased at the offices of all commercial banks in Uzbekistan.
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