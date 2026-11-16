Selling prices for gold bars for November 16 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the selling prices for refined gold bars for November 16, 2026.

The prices for gold bars have been set as follows:

5 grams — 8,966,000 soums;

10 grams — 17,932,000 soums;

20 grams — 35,865,000 soums;

50 grams — 89,662,000 soums;

100 grams — 179,323,000 soums.

Refined gold bars can be purchased at the offices of all commercial banks in Uzbekistan.