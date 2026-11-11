Gold bar prices have decreased

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the selling prices for refined gold bars as of November 11, 2026.

The prices for gold bars have been set as follows:

5 grams — 9,017,000 soums;

10 grams — 18,034,000 soums;

20 grams — 36,068,000 soums;

50 grams — 90,169,000 soums;

100 grams — 180,339,000 soums.

Refined gold bars can be purchased at the offices of all banks in Uzbekistan.