The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the selling prices for refined gold bars for November 19, 2026.

The prices for gold bars have been set as follows:

5 grams — 8,917,000 soums;

10 grams — 17,834,000 soums;

20 grams — 35,669,000 soums;

50 grams — 89,172,000 soums;

100 grams — 178,343,000 soums.

Refined gold bars can be purchased at the offices of all banks in Uzbekistan.