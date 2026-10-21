Exchange rates for October 22 were announced

·47·Economy
Exchange rates for October 22 were announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates of foreign currencies for October 22, 2026. According to the report, the US dollar dropped by 46.79 soums, amounting to 11,965.51 soums.

• The euro fell by 29.72 soums to 13,437.27 soums.

• The Russian ruble rose by 0.63 soums, amounting to 145.96 soums.

• The pound sterling rose by 2.19 soums to 16,029.00 soums.

• The Japanese yen fell by 0.18 soums, amounting to 75.78 soums.

• The Swiss franc fell by 70.89 soums to 14,510.68 soums.

• The Chinese yuan fell by 6.47 soums, amounting to 1,792.29 soums.

Central Bank of UzbekistanOctober 22 2026dollareuro
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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