Pochettino looks to make his first change at Manchester United...

With the Mauricio Pochettino era beginning at Manchester United, serious changes await the players. The Argentine specialist has identified improving the team's physical condition as one of his top priorities. To this end, reports have emerged that he plans to cancel the customary day off after matches and summon players to the club's base for recovery sessions. According to information released by The Touchline, Pochettino intends to change the practice of players spending the day after a match in complete rest. Instead of going home, players are now expected to come to the Carrington base to participate in special recovery programs. Pochettino wants to change the routine from the Michael Carrick era Previously, under the management of Michael Carrick, Manchester United players usually had the opportunity to rest completely the day after a match. The new coach intends to change this approach. This change is expected to be implemented not to overburden the players, but to properly recover the body after matches, monitor physical condition, and systematically organize preparation for upcoming fixtures.

In modern football, the recovery process is considered an important part of training. It can include light physical activity, muscle relaxation, physiotherapy, and individual recovery programs. Therefore, having the players at the base allows for individual work with each of them. Manchester United is lagging behind in physical metrics in the Premier League The team's physical performance in the English Premier League is cited as the reason for Pochettino's decision. According to data from The Touchline, Manchester United ranks in the lower tier of the championship in a number of key statistical categories: Total distance covered — 19th place;

High-speed running distance — 17th place;

Average top speed during the game — 19th place. These numbers show that the team is facing serious problems regarding mobility on the pitch and maintaining a high tempo. Especially in modern football, pressing, quick attacks, and constant pressure on the opponent require great physical preparation. If players cannot maintain high intensity throughout the entire match, it becomes difficult to implement tactical plans. Pochettino wants to turn United into a running team High intensity, active pressing, and collective movement occupy an important place in Mauricio Pochettino's coaching philosophy. He demands that the teams he manages apply pressure on the opponent in every part of the pitch, fight for the ball, and transition quickly from attack to defense. Therefore, for the Argentine specialist, the physical condition of the players is not just an additional metric, but the main foundation of the tactical system. According to reports, Pochettino is also expected to pay special attention to the issue of physical preparation at Manchester United. There are also reports that his son, Sebastiano, may join the coaching staff as a specialist.