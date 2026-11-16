The star Real Madrid wanted is staying at the club: An unexpected move from Manchester City

One of England's current giants, Manchester City, is taking a decisive step to retain one of its key players. According to reports from the prestigious Manchester Evening News, Portuguese defender Matheus Nunes is very close to an agreement on a new three-year contract with the club.

Salary increase and new terms

Under the new agreement, the player's financial terms will be significantly improved. Specifically, Matheus Nunes' weekly salary will be increased by 20,000 pounds sterling, reaching 150,000 pounds excluding any bonuses. It should be noted that his current contract was set to run until the summer of 2028.

Matheus Nunes moved to Manchester City from Wolverhampton in the summer of 2023 for 62 million euros. Although he did not feature much in the starting lineup during his debut season, after Kyle Walker left the team in 2025, he changed his position and began to show reliable performance as a right-back. Last season, he solidified his place in that role, starting in 32 matches.