The star Real Madrid wanted is staying at the club: An unexpected move from Manchester City
One of England's current giants, Manchester City, is taking a decisive step to retain one of its key players. According to reports from the prestigious Manchester Evening News, Portuguese defender Matheus Nunes is very close to an agreement on a new three-year contract with the club.
Salary increase and new terms
Under the new agreement, the player's financial terms will be significantly improved. Specifically, Matheus Nunes' weekly salary will be increased by 20,000 pounds sterling, reaching 150,000 pounds excluding any bonuses. It should be noted that his current contract was set to run until the summer of 2028.
Matheus Nunes moved to Manchester City from Wolverhampton in the summer of 2023 for 62 million euros. Although he did not feature much in the starting lineup during his debut season, after Kyle Walker left the team in 2025, he changed his position and began to show reliable performance as a right-back. Last season, he solidified his place in that role, starting in 32 matches.
Contract and player statistics
Details and data
New contract duration
New three-year deal
Weekly salary
150,000 pounds without bonuses (increased by 20,000 pounds)
Initial transfer fee
62 million euros (2023, from Wolverhampton)
Current status
Undergoing recovery process after injury
Real Madrid's interest and financial investigations
Despite serious interest from Real Madrid, the Manchester City management has made it a priority to keep the Portuguese player in the team. Nunes is currently undergoing a recovery process following an injury.
It is worth noting that this contract extension comes against the backdrop of ongoing investigations into the club regarding breaches of financial regulations. There have been reports that serious penalties, including points deductions, could be imposed on Manchester City as part of these investigations.
How important do you think such moves by Manchester City are in ensuring the team's future stability? Leave your opinion in the comments!
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