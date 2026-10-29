Exchange rates for October 30 announced
The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates for foreign currencies for October 30, 2026. According to the data, the dollar increased by 62.20 soums, reaching 12,066.22 soums.
• The Euro increased by 77.97 soums, reaching 13,361.67 soums.
• The Russian ruble increased by 0.76 soums, reaching 148.80 soums.
• The British pound sterling increased by 74.86 soums, reaching 15,950.94 soums.
• The Japanese yen increased by 0.47 soums, reaching 76.02 soums.
• The Chinese yuan increased by 10.68 soums, reaching 1,811.36 soums.
• The Swiss franc increased by 86.89 soums, reaching 14,467.90 soums.
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