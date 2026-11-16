Nexia-3 crashes into a tree in Tashkent, three people killed
On the morning of November 16, a serious traffic accident occurred in the Chilanzar district of Tashkent. Three people lost their lives after a Nexia-3 car crashed into a tree.
According to the capital's Traffic Safety Department, the incident took place around 04:50 on Bunyodkor Avenue. The driver of the Nexia-3, T.A., born in 2008, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree on the side of the road.
According to preliminary information, the accident was caused by a technical malfunction in the vehicle's steering system. The car was severely damaged as a result of the impact.
As a result of the incident, the driver and his two passengers died in the hospital.
A criminal case has been initiated by the Investigation Department of the Tashkent City Internal Affairs Department under the relevant part of Article 266 of the Criminal Code. Currently, preliminary investigative actions are underway to determine the causes of the incident.
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