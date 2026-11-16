Nexia-3 crashes into a tree in Tashkent, three people killed

On the morning of November 16, a serious traffic accident occurred in the Chilanzar district of Tashkent. Three people lost their lives after a Nexia-3 car crashed into a tree.

According to the capital's Traffic Safety Department, the incident took place around 04:50 on Bunyodkor Avenue. The driver of the Nexia-3, T.A., born in 2008, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree on the side of the road.