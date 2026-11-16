Khamzat Chimaev defeats former UFC champion: What happened in the bout against Chris Weidman?

Thus, the clash between the two former UFC champions became the main event of the tournament. The bout was held for the RAF light heavyweight crossover championship belt.

Originally, Chimaev's opponent was supposed to be Colby Covington. However, the American athlete withdrew from the bout due to injury. The organization invited former UFC champion Chris Weidman to replace him.

On November 14, the latest tournament of the Real American Freestyle (RAF) organization took place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. In the main event of the evening, Khamzat Chimaev faced off against American Chris Weidman.

Khamzat Chimaev has once again demonstrated his dominance in wrestling. The former UFC champion competed against another former champion, American Chris Weidman, at the RAF tournament held in Abu Dhabi, defeating his opponent by technical superiority. Notably, this match was originally scheduled against a different opponent.

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Khamzat left his opponent no chance

In the match, Chimaev once again showcased his high level of wrestling. He did not allow his American opponent to put up any serious resistance and won by technical superiority.

According to MMA Fighting, Chimaev defeated Weidman based on technical superiority. Arab News reported that the athlete, who has become a compatriot of ours, secured the victory in less than two minutes.

This result continues Chimaev's successful run in RAF competitions. He had previously won wrestling matches against a number of well-known MMA fighters.

Chris Weidman is no ordinary opponent either

Chris Weidman is considered one of the most famous middleweight champions in UFC history. In 2013, he defeated the Brazilian legend Anderson Silva, putting an end to his long-standing championship reign.

The American fighter later successfully defended his championship belt three times. He has serious experience not only in MMA but also in freestyle wrestling. He achieved All-American status twice in NCAA competitions.

Although Weidman ended his professional MMA career in January 2025, he continues to participate in wrestling and grappling competitions. For this reason, the bout against Chimaev was an important test for him as well.

Chimaev's wrestling victories continue

Alongside his MMA career, Khamzat Chimaev is also proving himself in wrestling competitions. One of his strengths is the ability to quickly take an opponent to the mat, control them, and execute offensive maneuvers.

His victory in Abu Dhabi once again demonstrated that his potential in the field of wrestling is also high.

Chimaev himself has previously expressed interest in participating in wrestling and grappling matches. For him, such competitions are not only an opportunity to maintain physical fitness but also to test himself in other disciplines.

Thus, the bout against Chris Weidman ended with another confident victory for Chimaev. Now, fans are curious about his next opponent and his new plans in the wrestling arena.