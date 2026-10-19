Foreign exchange rates for October 20 have been announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates of foreign currencies for October 20, 2026. According to the report, the US dollar decreased by 11.18 soums, amounting to 12,044.72 soums.

• The Euro decreased by 47.51 soums to 13,525.02 soums. • The Russian ruble increased by 1.3 soums, amounting to 145.46 soums. • The British pound decreased by 16.11 soums to 16,062.84 soums. • The Japanese yen decreased by 0.18 soums, amounting to 76.12 soums. • The Swiss franc decreased by 47.28 soums to 14,599.66 soums. • The Chinese yuan decreased by 0.18 soums, amounting to 1,802.89 soums.