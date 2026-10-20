Exchange rates for October 21 have been announced

·4·Economy
Exchange rates for October 21 have been announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates of foreign currencies for October 21, 2026. Accordingly, the dollar decreased by 32.42 soums, amounting to 12,012.30 soums.

• The euro fell by 58.03 soums to 13,466.99 soums.

• The Russian ruble dropped by 0.13 soums to 145.33 soums.

• The pound sterling declined by 36.03 soums to 16,026.81 soums.

• The Swiss franc decreased by 18.09 soums, reaching 14,581.57 soums.

• The Chinese yuan fell by 4.13 soums to 1,798.76 soums.

Central Bank of UzbekistanOctober 21 2026exchange ratesUS dollar
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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