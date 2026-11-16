Real Madrid does not want to sell Trent: Mourinho trusts him, but competition in the starting lineup is fierce

Questions regarding Trent Alexander-Arnold's future at Real Madrid have been clarified. At a time when rumors about the English defender potentially returning to his former club, Liverpool, have intensified, Fabrizio Romano has revealed important information about the situation in Madrid. It turns out that the player himself has no intention of leaving the team, and both the club and head coach Jose Mourinho are in favor of keeping him.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about negotiations with Liverpool?

Renowned insider Fabrizio Romano stated that reports about Trent Alexander-Arnold potentially leaving Real Madrid in January are not currently linked to any real transfer process.

According to the journalist, no practical negotiations are taking place between the player, Real Madrid, and Liverpool. The Madrid club has not made any official contact with the English side.

Romano does not deny that Trent respects Liverpool and maintains a warm relationship with his former team. However, his full focus is currently on Real Madrid. Therefore, talk of the player returning to England remains nothing more than speculation for now.

Why is Trent playing less in the starting lineup?

The most interesting aspect of the situation is that the doubts regarding Trent's future in Madrid stem not from his footballing skills, but from the intense competition within the team.

In recent crucial matches, Jose Mourinho has been making more use of Federico Valverde at right-back. Although the Uruguayan is naturally a central midfielder, his ability to play in multiple positions and his tactical flexibility have made him a key figure for the coach.

This limits Trent's opportunities in the starting XI. The English player must win the competition to secure regular playing time in his position.

For this reason, discussions about his future should focus not only on transfer possibilities but also on his role on the pitch and the coach's tactical decisions.

Mourinho is satisfied with Trent's performance

Despite the strong competition in the starting lineup, Trent's prospects at Real Madrid have not vanished. According to Fabrizio Romano, Jose Mourinho is pleased with the player's attitude in training and his actions when he takes the field.

The insider notes that the Portuguese specialist values the high standard Trent displays in training. He believes the player will be given opportunities throughout the remainder of the season.

For Mourinho, keeping Trent in the team is important. Throughout the season, injuries, fatigue, and a congested schedule necessitate squad rotation. In such situations, the services of a defender who stands out for his technical ability and passing can be very useful.

It is said that Trent himself does not want to leave

Romano's report also pays special attention to the player's personal stance. Trent Alexander-Arnold does not want to shy away from the competition at Real Madrid and plans to fight for a place in the starting lineup.

This shows that he is taking his career in Madrid seriously. The player views current difficulties as a temporary phase and is striving to earn the coach's trust.

According to information provided by Romano, Real Madrid is also not planning to sell Trent in January. The club continues to see him as one of their important players for the second half of the season.

Liverpool fans should not get ahead of themselves

It is natural that reports about Trent's potential return to his former club would pique the interest of Liverpool fans. He played for the Merseysiders for many years, contributed to the club's major achievements, and left a unique mark on the team's history.

However, in the current situation, there is no basis to speak definitively about a return to Anfield. Neither the player himself has expressed such a plan, nor have negotiations begun between the clubs.

Most importantly, Trent does not want to miss the opportunity to prove himself at Real Madrid. Mourinho's trust in him is also an important factor for the player.

Therefore, the main question now is not which club Trent will move to, but when and how he will regain his place in the starting lineup at Real Madrid. If the English defender makes good use of his opportunities, he can continue his career in Madrid successfully.