Teacher in Jizzakh beats 8th-grade student, causing serious injury

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Teacher in Jizzakh beats 8th-grade student, causing serious injury

In one of the schools in the Jizzakh region, a teacher used force against an 8th-grade student, causing a head injury. The incident occurred in the Sharof Rashidov district.

It is reported that the educator struck the student on the head with a pointer. The regional Department of Education and Science has issued an official statement regarding the incident.

Following the event, the employment contract with the teacher was terminated on the same day. Additionally, disciplinary action was taken against the school principal, who was fined 30 percent of their average monthly salary.

The department emphasized that protecting the rights, honor, and dignity of students in educational institutions is a vital task. It was also noted that any form of physical or psychological pressure against children is unacceptable and such incidents are strictly condemned.

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Kamola Shuhratova«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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