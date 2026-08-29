Kissing a child on the forehead is not just simple affection: 4 important aspects...

Sometimes the greatest affection given to a child is not an expensive gift or a long lecture. It can simply be a plain hug lasting a few seconds and a kiss on the forehead.

For parents, this may seem like a simple expression of affection. But for a child, such closeness can mean a sense of safety, attention, and love.

Therefore, it is important to make it a habit to hold your child in your arms, stroke their head, and kiss them with affection.

1. Enhances the sense of security in the child

A child deeply needs the affection of their parents.

Through hugging and affectionate kissing, a child can feel valued and protected. Especially when scared, upset, or anxious, the loving attitude of parents provides emotional comfort.

Therefore, sometimes what a child needs is not a lecture, but:

Feeling the affection that says, "I am with you."

2. Strengthens emotional closeness

The relationship with a child is not only about raising them.

It is also important to talk to them, hug them, show affection, and accept their feelings.

Such simple actions can serve to strengthen trust between parents and their child.

Even the simplest affection stays in memory

When a child grows up, they may not remember every single gift.

However, they can retain the affection of their parents, the embraces, and the moments when they felt valued as emotional memories.

3. Provides comfort during fear and anxiety

When a child is scared or upset, simply saying "Don't be afraid" is not always enough.

Sometimes it is more effective to hold them in your arms, speak in a calm voice, and show affection.

This makes the child feel that they do not have to overcome the situation alone.

Therefore, if your child cries or gets scared, instead of scolding them immediately, first try to understand their feeling.

4. Affection plays an important role in the mental development of a child

For the healthy development of a child, along with food, education, and care, affection and attention are also important.

It is not correct to state as a fact, without reliable scientific evidence, precise medical claims that kissing the forehead alone strengthens memory or "balances" the growth hormone.

However, showing affection to a child, hugging them, and providing emotional support are essential parts of a healthy relationship.

Showing affection to a child is also highly valued in Islam

There are authentic hadiths regarding showing affection to children.

A narration reported in Sahih al-Bukhari states that our Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) kissed al-Hasan ibn Ali (may Allah be pleased with them) and emphasized mercy regarding a person who does not kiss children.

In another narration, when asked about kissing children, the importance of mercy and compassion was emphasized.

Therefore, one should be careful when strictly attributing to Bukhari the phrase found in circulating texts meaning "every kiss raises a rank in Paradise." A narration in this form is not mentioned in the aforementioned hadiths of Sahih al-Bukhari.

The greatest gift is for a child to feel loved

It is not necessary to buy expensive gifts for your child every day.

Sometimes, hugging them, stroking their head, kissing their forehead, and saying:

"I love you"

carries enormous significance.

Because childhood passes quickly.

The small child you are holding in your arms today will become an adult tomorrow. And in their childhood memories, the affection, attention, and warm attitude of their parents will hold a special place.

Therefore, do not spare affection for your child. Hug them more often, stroke their head, and express your love both in words and in deeds.