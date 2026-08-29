Astrophysicists discover an exoplanet with a composition that is half water

Astronomers have studied the highly unusual exoplanet HD 176071 b, located approximately 335 light-years from Earth. This celestial body is 2.5 times the size of our planet and 8.5 times more massive, with an estimated composition of about 50% water. According to ixbt.com, this unique world orbits its star at a dangerously close distance and is slowly spiraling toward destruction. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

Experts note that HD 176071 b is located just 2.4 million kilometers from its star. Such extreme proximity creates intense gravitational and tidal forces, causing the planet to be gradually pulled toward its host star. This process could eventually lead to the complete destruction of this water-rich celestial body.

A mysterious planet in the Neptune Desert

This exoplanet is attracting scientific attention for another significant reason: it is located in the 'Neptune Desert,' a region where Neptune-sized planets are extremely rare due to their proximity to stars. Typically, the intense radiation from host stars strips away the gas envelopes of such objects, but HD 176071 b has managed to retain its atmosphere despite all obstacles.

During the research, scientists identified the presence of dense, highly reflective clouds on the planet. These clouds form in the coolest parts of the planet and are constantly changing and moving. Because the planet is gravitationally locked with its star, one side remains in perpetual daylight, while the other stays in eternal night.

To study the atmospheric processes of this distant and mysterious world, scientists analyzed light reflected from the planet's atmosphere. This innovative approach allowed for the observation of weather conditions and the study of the dynamics of a world hundreds of light-years away.