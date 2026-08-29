Manchester City secures big win, shows confidence under new manager

·16·Sport
Manchester City secures big win, shows confidence under new manager

In the latest round of the Premier League, Manchester City secured a convincing 4-1 home victory over Crystal Palace. This success marks the team's second consecutive win under new head coach Enzo Maresca, proving that the changes within the squad are starting to yield positive results. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Sky Sports, the hosts dominated the match throughout. The opening goal was scored by Erling Haaland, who headed home from an Antoine Semenyo cross. Following that, Rayan Cherki put on a show, scoring two beautiful goals in the second half.

Tactical changes and confidence

After the match, team leaders gave a fully positive assessment of the new manager's tactical approach. Erling Haaland drew attention with his new form and by continuing his goal-scoring streak. The Norwegian striker specifically praised his teammate's efforts.

Haaland told Sky Sports: "Elliot Anderson played amazingly. We have to believe in the system and we fully trust Enzo's wishes and his ideas." These words show that respect and unity have formed within the team toward the new manager.

Discipline and growth on the pitch

Midfielder Elliot Anderson also spoke about his adaptation to the team, emphasizing his commitment to being more disciplined during the game. According to him, the second victory at the Etihad Stadium has given all players great confidence, and the planned game plan was fully executed.

At the same time, it was noted that Rayan Cherki, who scored two goals, was not entirely satisfied with his performance and showed slight frustration when being substituted. The forward admitted he could have passed the ball to Erling Haaland more often and expressed his desire to be even more effective in the future.

Manchester CityErling HaalandEnzo MarescaPremier LeagueFootball
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