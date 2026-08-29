Unmatched view: Fighter jets depicted our flag on the 35th anniversary of Independence

In the capital city of Tashkent, the 35th-anniversary celebrations of the State Independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan were held on a grand scale and with a unique spirit. The festive event was attended by the Head of State Shavkat Mirziyoyev, government representatives, industry activists, and the general public.

As the most thrilling and memorable part of the holiday, the masterful flight and special air show performed by military fighter jets belonging to our national Armed Forces across the Tashkent sky drew everyone's attention.

The state symbol embodied in the sky

Operating with high skill and precision, military pilots provided unforgettable moments for the celebration participants:

Blue, white, and green smoke: Flying in a specific formation, a group of fighter jets left special smoke trails across the capital's sky, reflecting the bright colors of the National Flag of the Republic of Uzbekistan;

High piloting skills: The synchronous and rapid low-altitude maneuvers of the aircraft were greeted with applause by the spectators and official guests gathered at the festive square;

Special video integration: The air show process was broadcast live on huge screens on the event stage from inside the cockpit and the air, further enhancing the festive spirit of the celebration.

A demonstration of national pride and defense might

This air show demonstrated not only a festive performance, but also the high level of readiness of our national aviation forces capable of ensuring the peace of our country and the inviolability of our borders: