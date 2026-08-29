Stunning Start: Bayern Munich Thrashes Stuttgart in Season Opener!

The new Bundesliga season kicked off with a brilliant and emphatic victory for reigning champions Bayern Munich. In the opening match of Matchday 1, the Munich side hosted Stuttgart at home, securing a 5-1 win by putting five unanswered goals past their opponents.

Goal rain in Munich and Diaz's final touch

The hosts took the initiative from the start and completely controlled the game in the second half:

21st minute: Dayot Upamecano opened the scoring from a set-piece (1-0);

52nd minute: Josha Vagnoman restored parity, giving the visitors hope (1-1);

55th minute: Michael Olise put the Munich side back in front just three minutes later (2-1);

57th minute: Goalscorer Vagnoman scored an own goal this time (3-1);

82nd minute: Aleksandar Pavlovic extended the lead with a beautiful strike (4-1);

90+2 minute: In stoppage time, new signing Luis Diaz put the final touch on the match (5-1).

Match report: Bayern Munich – Stuttgart 5-1

Competition: Bundesliga, Matchday 1

Goals: Upamecano (21), Olise (55), Vagnoman (57 OG), Pavlovic (82), Luis Diaz (90+2) — Vagnoman (52).

Bayern Munich lineup:

Manuel Neuer, Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-jae, Alphonso Davies (Josip Stanisic, 74), Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Michael Olise, Brown (Ismael Saibari, 61), Luis Diaz, Harry Kane (Karl, 84).

A strong start in the title race

Bayern Munich displayed an attacking and confident performance in the very first round, clearly showing that they have no intention of surrendering the championship title this season. The fact that new signing Luis Diaz scored in his first official match proves that the Munich attack has become even more versatile.