Cristiano Ronaldo closes in on 1000 goals

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Cristiano Ronaldo closes in on 1000 goals

The Portuguese star striker Cristiano Ronaldo has moved one step closer to his historic record. In the Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr defeated Al Taawoun 2-1 at home, taking the lead in the league table. The experienced forward, who scored the decisive goal in the match, brought his career tally to 978 goals. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to information released by Goal.com, the game began with active play from the visitors. In the 11th minute, Bassam Al Hurayji opened the scoring to put Al Taawoun ahead. The hosts then increased their intensity, and in the 45+5th minute of first-half stoppage time, Samuel Costa equalized, sending the teams into the break level.

Historic goal and records

At the start of the second half, specifically in the 50th minute, Cristiano Ronaldo took center stage. He found the back of the net to secure a vital victory for his team. The forward, who played for 80 minutes, recorded an expected goals (xG) of 1.08 and completed 90 percent of his passes to teammates.

This goal further solidified Cristiano Ronaldo's status as the top scorer in Saudi Pro League history. He brought his league goal tally for Al Nassr to 104, surpassing the previous record holder Mohammad Al Sahlawi (103 goals). Additionally, Ronaldo equaled Al Sahlawi's record of 131 goals across all competitions. Club legend Majed Abdullah holds the record with 259 goals.

Al Nassr's record streak

The victory not only secured first place in the standings for Al Nassr but also extended their remarkable streak. The team has now scored in 91 consecutive matches. This is the second-longest streak in football history and an absolute record in Saudi Arabian football. The club needs to score in six more games to break the world record.

Thus, after the first four rounds of the season, Al Nassr has climbed to the top with 12 points. However, this defeat dropped Al Taawoun to 15th place, with only 2 points to their name so far. Cristiano Ronaldo now needs just 22 more goals to reach the legendary 1000-goal milestone.

Cristiano RonaldoAl NassrSaudi Pro LeagueFootballRecord
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