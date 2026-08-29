6 points in 2 games: Milan gets off to a strong start in the title race!

·1·Sport
6 points in 2 games: Milan gets off to a strong start in the title race!

In the second round of Serie A, Milan hosted Venezia at their home ground, the San Siro. In an intense and hard-fought match, the hosts secured a confident 2-0 victory, becoming the sole leaders in the league table.

Decisive strikes in the second half

The first half was characterized by the visitors' compact defense and a physical battle filled with fouls. However, in the second 45 minutes, the Rossoneri increased the pressure and achieved their goal:

  • 69th minute: Portuguese forward Gonçalo Ramos took advantage of a gap in the opponent's defense to open the scoring (1-0);

  • 89th minute: Just before the end of the match, Venezia defender Haps made an unexpected mistake, scoring an own goal to seal the result (2-0).

Match report: Milan – Venezia 2-0

  • Competition: Serie A, Matchday 2

  • Goals: Gonçalo Ramos (69), Haps (89 own goal).

Lineups:

  • Milan: Mike Maignan, Mario Gila (Matteo Gabbia, 87), Strahinja Pavlović, Koni De Winter, Samuel Chukwueze, Luka Modrić (Ardon Jashari, 74), Yunus Musah, Davide Bartesaghi (Pervis Estupiñán, 87), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Alexis Saelemaekers, 59), Ibrahim Sissoko (Adrien Rabiot, 59), Gonçalo Ramos.

  • Venezia: Stanković, Schingtienne, Bella, Franjić (Haps, 45+3), Haps, Pérez (Rrahmani, 80), Busio, Bašić, Haps (Correia, 66), Yeboah (Lauberbach, 80), Adams.

League table after Matchday 2

Celebrating their second consecutive victory, Milan is recording maximum points in the title race:

Position

Club

Games

Points

1

Milan

2

6

12

Venezia

2

1

With this success, Milan has collected 6 points and taken the sole lead in the Serie A table. Venezia sits in 12th place with 1 point.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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