Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra sales exceeded expectations

Competition among flagship devices in the global smartphone market has reached a new level. According to the latest report by the analytical firm Counterpoint Research, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G, the company's most advanced flagship, achieved high sales results in the second quarter of 2026, entering the top four globally. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

This success is considered a significant achievement for the South Korean manufacturer. During the same period last year, the previous generation flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, only occupied a lower position in the global ranking. This year, the new device not only improved its standing but also significantly expanded the company's share in the premium segment.

Global ranking leaders

According to the research results, Apple products traditionally dominated the list of the world's best-selling smartphones. As of the end of the second quarter:

The iPhone 17 5G model took 1st place with a 6% market share;

The second position was occupied by the iPhone 17 Pro Max 5G;

The third place went to the iPhone 17 Pro 5G device.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G flagship, which took the spot following this top three, became the most sought-after Android device on the market. This shows that consumer interest in premium gadgets with high performance and advanced cameras remains high.

Success in the mass segment

Samsung's strategy is not limited to expensive flagships. The company has also successfully maintained its positions in the mass and affordable segments. Specifically, the Galaxy A07 4G took 5th place, while the Galaxy A17 5G model secured the 6th position. Additionally, the Galaxy A17 4G version ranked 8th.

Market analysts note that the Galaxy S26 5G, a key representative of the flagship line, occupied the 9th position on the list. This situation demonstrates that the Korean manufacturer is able to maintain balance across different price categories and fully meet consumer needs.

Overall, the results of the second quarter of 2026 confirmed that the business strategy chosen by Samsung has paid off. The company not only maintained its total market share but also managed to strengthen its position in the premium class amid fierce competition.