Maresca reveals tactical secrets after yesterday's 4-1 victory!

In the 2nd round of the Premier League, the reigning champions Manchester Citysecured a big and confident 4-1 away victory over Crystal Palace. After the challenging away game, the 'Citizens' manager Enzo Maresca discussed the team's performance, individual player actions, and tactical adjustments.

The head coach emphasized that playing at Selhurst Park is always high-pressure, but his players managed to take full control of the game.

“The intensity and desire for victory made me happy”

Enzo Maresca highly rated the flow of the match and the team's overall tempo:

Difficult start and control: “It is very difficult to play on this pitch; we knew that well before the match started. Everyone witnessed it in the opening minutes. Nevertheless, we later took full initiative and controlled the game;

Team spirit: The intensity on the pitch, the speed, and the boys' high desire for victory pleased me very much,” said the Italian specialist.

Rayan Cherki's benefit: “He didn't just score, he also shut down the opponent's leader”

The actions of new signing Rayan Cherki, who scored a brace, were specifically acknowledged by the coach:

Consistent productivity: “Cherki is helping us a lot and will bring even more value in the future. He is a high-level performer: he provided 2 assists against Bournemouth in the previous match, and today he scored 2 goals;

Off-the-ball movement and tactical discipline: But most importantly, Rayan worked fantastically off the ball as well. He controlled the opponent's central figure, Adam Wharton, and put in a huge shift for the defense.”

Phil Foden's positional problem and solution

The coach also commented on the role of team star Phil Foden, who is playing on the wing: