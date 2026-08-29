Miracle in stoppage time: PSG erase 0:2 deficit to escape disaster

·4·Sport
Miracle in stoppage time: PSG erase 0:2 deficit to escape disaster

In the opening match of Ligue 1 Matchday 2, reigning champions PSG faced a dramatic and intense encounter away against Lille. Trailing 0:2 by the 84th minute, the Parisians showed true grit in stoppage time to avoid an inevitable defeat.

Dramatic comeback in stoppage time

The match began with the hosts dominating and launching confident attacks. The hosts scored twice against Matvey Safonov's goal, seemingly securing the win:

  • 21st minute: Haraldsson opened the scoring (1:0);

  • 84th minute: Bakwa doubled the lead, putting the Parisians in a difficult position (2:0);

  • 90+1 minute: Portuguese midfielder Vitinha reduced the deficit, bringing the intrigue back (2:1);

  • 90+5 minute: Team captain Marquinhos converted a sharp attack in the final seconds to save his team from defeat (2:2).

Match report: Lille – PSG 2:2

  • Competition: Ligue 1, Matchday 2

  • Goals: Haraldsson (21), Bakwa (84) — Vitinha (90+1), Marquinhos (90+5).

Lineups:

  • Lille: Ozer, Santos, Ngoy, Alexsandro, Perraud, Andre (Mukau, 61), Bentaleb, Haraldsson, Mbappe, Correia (Perrin, 61), Giroud.

  • PSG: Safonov, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Ruiz (Digne, 72), Zaire-Emery, Beraldo (Godts, 63), Akliouche (Fernandes, 78), Vitinha, Torres, Doue (Kvaratskhelia, 46).

Standings after Matchday 2

The start of the season is not as easy as expected for the Parisian giants, who have recorded consecutive draws:

  • PSG: With 2 points from 2 matches, they occupy 6th place in the table;

  • Lille: Having collected 4 points in 2 matches, they are currently leading the French league table.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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