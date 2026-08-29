Shavkat Mirziyoyev spoke openly about the reforms that changed Uzbekistan

·24·Uzbekistan
Shavkat Mirziyoyev spoke openly about the reforms that changed Uzbekistan

In his historic speech at the celebrations dedicated to the 35th anniversary of state Independence, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev touched upon the essence of the reforms that fundamentally transformed the country, human rights, political will, and the results achieved in the international arena. As the head of state emphasized, the main criterion of Independence is manifested in the dignity and free lifestyle of every citizen.

"From the very first days of launching the reforms, we listened to the heart of the people and aimed to be a cure for the population's pains. The idea 'For human dignity!' became the central focus of state policy," the President noted.

Systemic problems that plagued people for years have been eliminated

In his speech, the President emphasized that severe social barriers that had plagued the people for years in the past have been completely overcome:

  • "Cotton slavery" and forced labor: Child labor and forced harvesting were completely put to an end;

  • Old administrative restrictions: The "propiska" (residency registration) system and "currency conversion restrictions" that complicated people's lives became a thing of the past;

  • Return of public trust: "Most importantly, fear and anxiety in the hearts of our citizens were replaced by confidence and peace of mind. Over the next ten years, we searched tirelessly and worked hard," said the head of state.

Opening of borders and an 80-step jump in international rankings

An unprecedented philosophy of openness manifested itself in the country's foreign and domestic economic policy:

  • Friendship and borders with neighbors: Complex border issues were resolved diplomatically, and close cooperation was established with the countries of the region;

    • Economic freedom: Due to fundamental changes in the currency, tax, customs, and investment spheres, Uzbekistan improved its position in the world 'Economic Freedom Index' by 80 steps;

    • New status: The country firmly secured a place among the "moderately free economy" states globally.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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