Rasul Kusherbayev receives a new title: He becomes an «Ecological Advisor of the 2nd Class»

In Uzbekistan, efforts continue to reward professionals actively working in the fields of environmental protection, conservation of natural resources, and the promotion of ecological culture. It has been revealed that Advisor to the Minister of Ecology, well-known public figure, and former MP Rasul Kusherbayev has been awarded a new special rank.

He was awarded the special title of «Ecological Advisor of the 2nd Class», which is one of the highest ranks within the system of ecology and environmental protection bodies.

Official presentation at the ministry's event

The awarding ceremony took place during a formal ministry event held on the eve of Independence Day:

Formal presentation: Minister of Ecology, Environmental Protection, and Climate Change Aziz Abduhakimov personally presented the certificate of this rank to Rasul Kusherbayev;

Special uniform and status: At the event, both officials participated wearing the official service-style field uniforms of ecology sector employees.

Rasul Kusherbayev's activities in the field of ecology

The public activist and well-known former MP's work within the ecological system is distinguished by a unique level of openness and determination: