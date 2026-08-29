Shavkat Mirziyoyev pays tribute to the memory of Islam Karimov (video)

·34·Uzbekistan
Shavkat Mirziyoyev pays tribute to the memory of Islam Karimov (video)

On the occasion of the 35th anniversary of Uzbekistan's independence, people who have left an important mark on the country's history are being commemorated. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev also remembered the statesmen who played a major role in the fate of the country during the early years of independence.

Among them, the name of the First President of Uzbekistan, statesman and politician Islam Karimov was specially highlighted.

The President remembered compatriots who contributed to independence

Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that it is important to recognize the labor and courage of compatriots who have contributed to strengthening the country's independence over the past 35 years.

"On this historic date, we consider it appropriate to once again acknowledge the selfless labor and courage of all our departed compatriots who have made a worthy contribution to strengthening our independence over the past 35 years."

The President also noted the necessity of respectfully remembering the people who served during the crucial stages of independent Uzbekistan's history.

Special tribute to the memory of Islam Karimov

Shavkat Mirziyoyev specially mentioned the name of the First President of Uzbekistan, Islam Abduganiyevich Karimov, in his speech.

"We respectfully commemorate the bright memory of our First President, prominent statesman and politician Islam Abduganiyevich Karimov."

These words once again drew attention to Islam Karimov's place in the history of the country's independence.

35 years of history — created by the labor of the people

The years of independence became a period of major political, economic, and social changes for Uzbekistan.

During this process, thousands of people working in various fields contributed to the country's development.

In the President's speech, the following of the departed compatriots were specially recognized:

  • selfless labor;

  • courage;

  • contribution to strengthening independence;

  • the trace left in the history of the country

were specially acknowledged.

Memory is respect for history

The date of independence is not only an opportunity to celebrate today's achievements, but also an important occasion to remember the people who contributed to the country's development.

After all, the history of every state is measured not only by certain dates, but also by the names of the people who created that history.

The name of Islam Karimov is also inextricably linked with the history of Uzbekistan's independence.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev's words on the occasion of today's remembrance once again demonstrated one truth: appreciating the services of the people who labored for the destiny of the country during the years of independence and honoring their memory is an important part of historical memory.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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